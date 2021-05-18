KOUSE, Leonard E.



Leonard E. Kouse 98, of Troy passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021. He was born in New Carlisle, January 13, 1923, to the late John and Lucille (Welty) Kouse. Leonard was a veteran of The United States Navy serving during WWII. He is survived by his children Sheri (John) Brady, Mark (Lisa) Kouse; grandchildren, Sean Brady, Ryan Brady, Heather Wolf and Erica Daville, Stacy Curtis; five great-grandchildren, including Erin Brady whom Leonard had a special relationship with. Leonard was preceded in death by his wife Doris (Leapley) Kouse and sister and brother-in-law Rachel and Glen Martin. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at New Carlisle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brookdale of Troy, Activities fund in



Leonard's name. The family would like to thank the Angels at



Brookdale for all their love and care. Arrangements entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



