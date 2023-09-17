KOVACH, THOMAS CRAIG



KOVACH, Thomas Craig, age 59, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at his residence. He was born January 28, 1964 in Middletown and lived in the Miami Valley area all his life. He graduated from Madison High School Class of 1982. Tom was employed as a Paint and Dye Technician at Sun Chemical for six years, and then was a Team Leader for Consolidated Metals for 10 years. He was an avid Red's Fan. He had played in area baseball and softball leagues. Preceding him in death were his parents, Michael L. and Verna (Buchanan) Kovach; and one brother, Michael Charles Kovach. He is survived by two children, Craig Kovach and Julia Kovach; one sister, Julia Kovach-Gomia (Robert), his twin brother, Tim Kovach; and brother Patrick Kovach (Tina); and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 20, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



