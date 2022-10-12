KRABACH, Jonathan M.



55, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born November 8, 1966, in Springfield, the son of William Krabach and Sylvia (Marshall). Jonathan was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church in Springfield. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Jonathan was a well-known and respected member of the deaf community. He was loved by all who knew him. Survivors include his mother, Sylvia Weeks; father and stepmother, William and Sharon Krabach; five siblings, Chris, Tyrone, Michelle, Tammy and Melea; cousins and caregivers, Miki and Brandi and nine other cousins; aunt and caregiver, Linda; aunts, Stephanie and Suzanne; one uncle, Rick; best friends, John and Kim; 15 nieces and nephews and many other friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

