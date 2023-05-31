Krabach, Pamela K.



Pamela K. Krabach, age 68, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Vancrest of New Carlisle. She was born on January 23, 1955, in Aberdeen, Maryland, the daughter of Robert and Marjorie Dragoo. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Krabach; stepfather, Pete Hooper; and stepbrother, Tim Hooper. She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Hooper; brother and sister-in-law, Rob and Bonnie Dragoo; stepsisters, Peggy Werntz and Becky Denn; stepbrother, Rod Hooper; sister-in-law, Carol Marshall; and numerous nieces, nephews, uncles and cousins. Pamela retired from Springfield News Sun with 40 years of dedicated service. Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 4-7p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. She will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



