David F. Kramer, 87, of Fairfield Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at Hospice of Hamilton, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Hamilton on March 9, 1937 to parents, Aloys and Pauline (Frederick) Kramer. David had worked for the Hamilton and Middletown Journal newspapers as a photographer and in advertising and then moved to Texas where he worked as a publisher for the New Braunfels Herald. David is survived by his devoted wife, Donna M. (Gray) Kramer; sons, Steven (Debbie) Kramer & Rob (Rebecca) Campbell; daughter, Rachel Campbell; grandchildren, Bradley Kramer, Kevin (Angela) Kramer, Drew Campbell & Joey Campbell; and great grandchildren, Kylie, Kirbie, Kinslie, Cooper, David, Hudson & Lily. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Kramer; and brother, Clayton "Bud" Kramer. Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave. Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



