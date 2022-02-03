KRAMER, Frederick Elmer "Fred"
Age 74, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Family will greet friends 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday, February 7 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD, KETTERING. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM on
Tuesday, February 8 at Holy Angels Parish, 1322 Brown St,
Dayton. Fred will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. For
complete remembrance and to share your memories and
expressions of sympathy, go to www.routsong.com.
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering
2100 E. Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH
45429