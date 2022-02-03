KRAMER, Frederick Elmer "Fred"



Age 74, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Family will greet friends 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday, February 7 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD, KETTERING. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM on



Tuesday, February 8 at Holy Angels Parish, 1322 Brown St,



Dayton. Fred will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. For



complete remembrance and to share your memories and



expressions of sympathy, go to www.routsong.com.

