KRAMER, Linda

KRAMER (Boeke),



Linda Irene



Of Dayton, OH, died at the age of 77 on April 9th. Born September 8, 1944, in Celina, OH. She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Robert John Kramer Sr., parents Vera and Arnold Boeke, brother Robert Boeke, brother-in-law James Kramer, and aunt Mary Ellen Wesselmann. Celebrating her life are her children:



Robert Kramer Jr., Stephen Kramer (Elisabeth), Kimberly Kieselhorst (David); grandchildren: Robert Kramer III,



Benjamin Kramer, Emma Kieselhorst, Maxwell Kieselhorst, Alex Byrd, Britney Kieselhorst, Alysia Hathaway (Nelson); brothers: Donald Boeke, Richard Boeke (Lynn), James Henry Boeke (Jennifer); sisters-in-law: Patricia Kramer, Jeanne Boeke; niece Kathryn and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. Linda and husband Bob owned and operated Bob Kramer's Linden Tavern. During her career Linda held executive positions at: Cassano's, Jerry Office Inc., Moto Photo, and Alternate Solutions HomeCare, retiring in 2015. Linda attended Immaculate Conception elementary school, Julienne High School, and Sinclair Community College. She has been a member of Holy Angels parish since 1971 where she was a second grade Faith Formation teacher for six years. Linda made a



difference in her corner of the world. Celebration of Life



Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10:30 am at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Procession to immediately follow for interment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Astrazeneca Hope Lodge (Boston) or the



Stephan L. Harris Center for Chordoma Care (Boston). Memories and additional info at www.newcomerdayton.com.

