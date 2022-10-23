KRAMER, William F.



Age 86, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, October 18th, 2022, at the Ohio Hospice of Dayton. He was born August 23,1936, in Dayton, Ohio.



Bill graduated from Fairview High School, class of 1954 and attended the University of Cincinnati until 1957. He attended the Institute of Financial Education, Ohio S & L Academy and the Business of Banking School. He spent his career in the industry, retiring from National City Corporation following the merger of Gem Savings Association. Afterward, he joined Liberty Savings Bank as its Chief Operating Officer before retiring.



Bill was passionate about serving the Dayton community in many board capacities. His most recent interests were Dayton History, Montgomery County Disabilities, Land Use, and the Dayton Dragons. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves.



Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years Pamela J. (Cragg) Kramer, a son Scott and his wife Katherine Kramer of Dayton, and four grandchildren Andrew "Drew" Batton, Lauren Batton, John Kramer and Steven Kramer. Bill is preceded in death by his daughter Susan Batton.



A gathering to celebrate Bill's life will be held Friday, October 28th, 2022, at Baker Hazel and Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45415 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association or the charity of your choice. Interment will be held at Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

