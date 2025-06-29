Kranz, Edwin Dale



Kranz, Edwin, 83, of South Charleston, passed away Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Bluebird Retirement Community in London. Edwin was born February 8, 1942, in Willard, Ohio, the son of Paul C. and Mary R. (Downend) Kranz. He spent his life educating youth, starting as a Vocational Agriculture teacher and later devoting over 40 years as a guidance counselor at Northeastern High School. He was often referred to as "The Golden Voice of the Jets" for his announcing at Northeastern High School football games. Edwin was a longtime member of Plattsburg United Church of Christ, where he held numerous leadership positions over the years. He was also proud of the time he spent on the Heritage Center Board from 2015-2024, where he served as President. Additionally, Edwin was dedicated to 4-H education, serving both as an advisor and coordinator for the State Fair woodworking judging. He was also known in the community for his u-pick raspberry patch, farming, tractor restoration, and woodworking. His love of agriculture led to his service as a fair board member and fair manager for the Clark County Fair. Later in life, he became a director for the Ohio Chapter 6 International Harvester Collectors Club. Despite all these achievements, Edwin loved spending time with his children and grandchildren more than anything, supporting their numerous sports, FFA, and 4-H projects. Survivors include two children, Michelle (Dean) VanVorhis and Michael (Angela) Kranz; four grandchildren, Jacob (Alexis), Matthew (MaKayla), Marcus, and Samantha; four great-grandchildren, Xavier, Evelyn, Owen, and Josie; three siblings, Tom Kranz, Sara Simpson, and Mary Beth (Dave) Osher; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Barbara, in 2024. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4  7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Plattsburg United Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Plattsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Plattsburg United Church of Christ Memorial Fund.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com