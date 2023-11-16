Krebs, Edgar

Krebs, Jr. , Edgar Hugh



Edgar H Krebs, Jr. 83 of Camden passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Israel Township to Eleanor (nee Henges) and Edgar H. Krebs, Sr. on February 23, 1940.



Ed was a mechanic and farmed the 200 acre family farm. He enjoyed spending time camping, boating, and Nascar races with his family and friends. He also enjoyed taking his Oliver tractor to antique tractor shows.



He is the beloved husband of Pat (nee Prescott) Krebs; devoted father of the late Rebecca (Kevin) McDowell-Ferguson, Leisa (Michael) Douglass and Lori (Terry) Brixey; cherished grandfather of Leigh-Anne (Brandon) Parsley, Angie (Travis) Reinoehl, Dom (Alex) Carusone, Bobby McDowell, Elaina (Robbie) Murphy, Kevin Michael (Ashley) Ferguson, Brandon (Stacy) Ferguson, Andrew Brixey, Nick (Stephanie) Brixey, Cierra Brixey and great-grandfather of Austin Crowe, Brock Crowe, Landon Parsley, Brennan Parsley, Myla McDowell, Roman Reinoehl, Emery Carusone, Grayson Brixey, Lincoln Ferguson, Tillman Ferguson, Boone Ferguson, Beckett Brixey and Tucker Brixey; dear brother of Ray (Mary) Krebs, Phyllis (Elmer) Boggs and Ken (the late Sue) Krebs; also survived by many other loving extended family and relatives.



A visitation for Ed will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 10 am until time of funeral service at 1 pm. Burial to immediately follow at Darrtown Cemetery.



