Kreitzer, Sr., Gary Edward



Gary Edward Kreitzer Sr., age 77 of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, May 28, 2025. He was born October 15, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sheryl Kreitzer; mother, Freda Herbst; and son, Brian Kreitzer. Gary is survived by his children, Gary (Jamie) Kreitzer, Jr., Jackie (Doug) West, Kamie (Darrell) Schell, Tim (Jane) Harrison, Tom (Kerri) Harrison; grandchildren, Brandon Kreitzer, Lauren (Travis) Rice, Darren (Krystal) Schell, Kayla Schell, Kaitlin Schell, and Raleigh Harrison; significant other, Jackie Gatlin; and lifelong friend, Jerry Townsend. He is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, family and friends. Gary graduated from Belmont High School in 1965 and retired from Harrison Radiator, a General Motors Company. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and The Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Gary enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spending quality time with family and friends especially the kids sporting events. He is well loved and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at Newcomer - Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral Service will be officiated at 12:00 pm on Friday, June 13, 2025 at Newcomer - Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Gary will be laid to rest alongside his wife, Sheryl at Dayton Memorial Park (8135 N Dixie Dr, Dayton, Ohio 45414).



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com