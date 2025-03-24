Kremer (Frantz), Judy A



Kremer Judy A age 76 Born February 121948 passed August 26 2024



No services Judy donated her body to Wright State Anatomical gift program Judy passed at Kettering hospital surrounded by family



Judy was a devoted wife mother grandmother Aunt sister friend



Judy retired from Morris home furnishing Judy grew up in family furniture business Frantz furniture



Left to cherish her memory are husband of 52 years Gary children Raymond (Cristal), Brian, Angela (James) Keating grandkids Courtney (Kieth) Barker Collin (Brittany) Kremer, Caity Kremer 3 Greatgrand kids Caroline,Karleigh,Kayson



Judy had a hard fought battle with lung cancer for 13 months



Judy's grand daughter in law Brittany was a huge help as a nurse ,she was able to guide us through many things we didn't understand Brittany was a real blessing



