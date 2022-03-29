KREMER, Ruth E.



Age 71, of Versailles passed away at 9:41 pm Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her residence.



Ruth was born May 5, 1950, in Sidney to the late Vernon and Alvina (Prenger) Ahrens. Ruth was also preceded in death by her husband, David "Red" Kremer on November 6, 2012, whom she married May 30, 1968; brother, Dennis Ahrens; sister, Betty Jones; and brother-in-law, Butch Simons.



Ruth is survived by her children, Jeff and Jodi Kremer of Versailles, Dr. Tina and Donnie Goodson of Albany and Dr. Jon and Vicky Kremer of Versailles; grandchildren, Jennifer and Jake Fries, Josh and Katelyn Kremer, Cole Kremer, Ethan Kremer, Adam Kremer, Paige Kremer, Will Goodson, Hope Goodson and Faith Goodson; great-grandchildren, Tucker Nels Thomas Fries and Navy Rose Kremer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Barb Ahrens of Versailles and John and Peg



Ahrens of Sidney; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marlene and Gale Ambos of Botkins, Shirley and Bob Magoteaux of



Versailles and Gerri and Jeff Bunnell of Minster; sister-in-law, Marty Ahrens of Sidney; in-laws, Tony and Mary Ellen Kremer of Celina, Diane and Dale George of Versailles, Jo and Chuck Langenkamp of Greenville, Ron and Sheree Kremer of



Versailles, Jill Simons of Versailles, Dan and Jackie Kremer of Versailles and Ken and Julie Kremer of Versailles; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Ruth was CEO of Kremer Roofing in Versailles for 53 years. She was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles and served on the bereavement committee. She was Past President of the Ohio Roofing Contractors Association. Ruth enjoyed gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and socializing with her family, friends and game night ladies.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with Fr. Jim Duell celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery, Versailles. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm and Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 am at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Memorial contributions made be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbailey.com for the Kremer family.

