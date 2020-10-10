KREUSCH, S. Karen Age 76, of Miami Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene F. Kreusch and Helen (Sword) Kreusch, her brother Thomas E. Kreusch, a brother and sister that passed at birth, Nancy Kay Kreusch and John Jacob Kreusch, and a great-nephew, Mark Andrew Kreusch. Karen is survived by her sister-in-law, Paula (Moorman) Kreusch; a nephew and niece-in-law, Jonathan Matthew and Suzanne (Cerar) Kreusch; 3 great-nephews, Nicholas Eugene, Thomas Jonathan (TJ) and Matthew Paul; numerous dear friends, and her sweet dog, Taffy. Karen was a 1962 graduate of Fairview High School, and a 1967 graduate receiving her B.S. in Home Economics with a minor in Sociology and Criminal Justice from The Ohio State University. Karen worked as an adult probation officer in Columbus, Ohio, for the Franklin County Municipal Court from 1967-1969. She then moved to Dayton, Ohio, and worked for the Montgomery County Juvenile Court until she retired in 1998. During her years with the juvenile courts, she worked as a Foster Home Coordinator, a juvenile probation officer for Kettering, Oakwood and Centerville, a preliminary referee, a Manager of Preliminary Referees and Intake Services, and as an Operations Manager of the Legal Department. While she was the Foster Home Coordinator, she won the Ohio Youth Commission, State of Ohio, award for outstanding number of homes found. Karen is a former member of the Dayton Woman's Club. Karen happily retired in 1998. She filled her time with numerous volunteer organizations. She served as a member of the Ethics Committee of the Dayton Bar Association, a founding member and vice-president of the Foundation of Miami Township from 1997-2005, served on the Committee for Giving with the Dayton Foundation, member and served on the Executive Committee of the Friends of SICSA (FOS) for the Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals since 1998, was appointed to the Miami Township Zoning Commission in 2002 and elected yearly as chairman from 2002 through 2016. Throughout her years working and volunteering, Karen made many friends whom she held dear to her heart. Karen's true love was for her many dogs. They were blessed with a loving and nurturing home through her adoption. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Henry Church, 6696 N Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449, on Thursday, October 15th at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, Karen's family requests contributions be sent to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Dayton, OH 45458 to honor her love and dedication to the well-being of all animals. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.

