Krimm, Joan

Krimm, Sr. Joan



Sr. Joan Krimm, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Dayton, OH, died peacefully on June 20, 2025 at the age of 95 years, in the 76th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her sister Patricia Pohl, nieces, nephews and other relatives, and many friends. Her parents and brother Carl preceded her in death. Sister's ministry as educator, pastoral administrator, province leader, and peace and justice advocate took her to Columbus, Dayton, Cincinnati, OH and Maranhão, Brazil. After her retirement Sister served her community and the wider community in advocacy, board leadership, and prayer.



The visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH (513-821-7448), followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 p.m. and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home, 3183 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45208, Phone: 513-321-0404 www.rohdefuneral.com



