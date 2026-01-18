Kristen Elliott

Elliott, Kristen Oveta



Age 61, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 9, 2026. Memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, January 24, 2026, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Family will gather one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



