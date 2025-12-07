Kristin Hill

Kristin R. Cantrell Hill



Nov. 19, 1977-



Dec. 7, 2020



Kristin, it has been five years since you left this world, and not a day passes without the warmth of your memory being felt in our hearts. Though your time here was far too short, the love and joy you brought us continue to shape our lives in quiet, lasting ways. We think of you in every sunrise, in every small moment of beauty, and in every act of kindness done in your honor. Grief has softened with time, but our love has only deepened, and today we remember you not only with sorrow, but with gratitude for the gift of you being in our lives even for a brief period.



All our love, Daddy and your entire family!



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com