Kroger, Vicky

In Loving Memory of Vicky Lynn Kroger



Jan. 13, 1958  Jan. 7, 2022



A million times I needed you, a million tears I've cried.



If love alone could have saved you, you never



would have died.



In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still.



For in my heart, you hold a place, the world



could never fill.



It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for a part of me went with you, the day God took you home.



Love your husband, Paul, children and grandchildren.



