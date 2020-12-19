KRUER, Mary E.



Age 96, of Waynesville, passed away Wed., Dec. 16, 2020. Mary came to Ohio during WWII to support the war effort, working at DESC in Dayton. She also worked as a licensed beautician and a telephone operator for several years. Ultimately, she devoted her life to raising her family and assisting her husband on the farm. She was a member of the Waynesville United Methodist Church. Mary had tremendous faith in God, routinely studying her Bible and taking time for daily devotions. As a member of the United Methodist



Women's group, she received the Special Membership Mission Recognition award in 2002 for her quiet and behind-



the-scenes support of the church's mission work. Loving,



caring, giving, generous, and creative, Mary was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Her creativity was exhibited by her desire to draw and her love of sewing. While Mary was working during her early days, she would always send money back home to her family in Kentucky. While helping her



husband on the farm, she always took time to can some of the homegrown vegetables each year. Among many things, she will be remembered for her love of baking, especially for her homemade caramel candy, Danish pastries, and baked pies. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chick"; her parents Linzie and Cora Hayes; four brothers Thomas, Robert, Charles, and George Hayes; and three sisters Corilda Hayes, Lorena Small, and Nancy Sue Hayes. She is survived by two daughters Charlotte (Bryan) Austin and Rose Mary (Tom) Regan; and four grandchildren Michael Austin, Max Austin, Dillon Regan, and Caitlin Regan. Funeral services will be held 10 AM, Tues., Dec. 22, at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. Joni Manson and Brian Blankenship will be



officiating. The family will receive friends 6 - 8 PM Monday, Dec. 21 at the funeral home. If desired, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences at



www.stubbsconner.com