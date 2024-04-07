Krug, Frances

Krug (Swartz), Frances Ruth "Fran"



Fran, 85, died peacefully at Hope Healthcare Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida on March 16, 2024. She was born February 15, 1939 in Harveysburg, Ohio. Fran married Jerry Krug on August 20, 1977. During their 46 years of marriage, they primarily lived in Beavercreek, Ohio.



Fran retired from Bank One (formally Winters Bank). She enjoyed volunteering at Hospice of Dayton. During retirement, she and Jerry spent their summers at the Ohio River and created many dear friendships. They spent their winters in Cape Coral with many of their "River" friends. Fran and Jerry eventually moved fulltime to Cape Coral where Fran developed a love for Bocce Ball and the ladies she played with. She also enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society.



Her most important love was saved for her family. Fran and Jerry's combined family included seven children, 16 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. During every call from Ohio Fran would ask, "When are you coming down?" She loved hosting family and friends.



Her final wish was to become Catholic. She was given the sacraments of Baptism and the Anointing of the Sick during hospital stays.



Fran was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Edna Swartz (Varvel), her sister, Charlene (Donnie) Corrigan, brother, Allen (Phyllis) Swartz Jr. and grandson, Daniel Krug. Fran is survived by her husband Jerry, her sister Betty (Bob) Schweikert, her children Sheila Keller, Bill (Susan) Keller, Steve (Diane) Keller, Dave (Dianne) Keller, Tim Krug, Tina Marsh, and Tony (Betsy) Krug. Her surviving grandchildren include Lindsay Glynn, Lacey Glynn, Emma Keller, Luke Keller, Josh (Bri) Keller, Zak Keller, Hannah Keller, Justin Keller, Ryan Keller, Tim (Astrea) Krug Jr., Melissa (Matt) Craw, Carson Krug, Miranda (Travis) Ballman, Travis Stahl, Samantha (Dustin) Bennett, and many greatgrandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



Fran will be interned at Woodland Cemetery in Xenia, Ohio. There will be a Celebration of Life for Fran this summer in Ohio.



