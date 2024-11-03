Krug, Gladys Mae



Gladys Mae Krug (Simons, Sherman) October 22, 1925- October 27, 2024, age 99 of Kettering, passed away Sunday October 27th, 2024. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Robert Sherman, and 2 sons: Richard Sherman & Ronnie Sherman. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Richard Krug, daughters: Darlene Sherman & Connie Arnold, son Robert Sherman & wife Mary. Numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren & Great-Great Grandchildren. Gladys was born in Richmond IN and graduated from Williamsburg IN High School. She worked at Sears, Winters Bank & lastly, she was a realtor with Century 21. She loved to bake, and her scratch made pies were loved by all. She & Dick were members of the Milton Club (Dayton) for well over 40 years & she was in charge of the beautiful Christmas decorations there for 30 years. Visitation will be held Tuesday November 5th from 10:00 -11:00 am, with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave Centerville Oh. 45459. Interment will be at Valley View Mausoleum, Xenia OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the wonderful staff at the Hospice of Dayton.



