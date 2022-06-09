KRUSE, Charles Martin "Chuck"



Age 75, of Englewood, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. He was a graduate of the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, IN. He was a Quality Assurance Engineer and had worked for NCR and later retired from Johnson



Electric with over 22 years of service. Chuck was an avid fly fisherman and was a member of the Miami Valley Fly Fishers. He also enjoyed going on walks and volunteering his time with area organizations. He is survived by his wife of 28 years: Patricia (Martin) Kruse, son: Ryan Kruse, step-daughters: Heather Smith (Mike) Dusterberg, Kelly Smith, 3 granddaughters, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Joan (Grimshaw) Kruse, son: James Christopher Kruse, parents: Charles and Eva (Gehl) Kruse, sister: Karen Saverine and brother-in-law: Thomas Saverine. Memorial



Services will be held privately at the convenience of the



family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be, made to Northmont F.I.S.H, (P.O. Box 102, Englewood, Ohio 45322). The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling



arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

