KUDLAUSKAS, Ruth A.



81 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. She was born in Springfield on October 27, 1941, the daughter of John and Ruth (Davis) Shanahan. Ruth was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John, Robert and Terry Shanahan; two brothers-in-law, Hobart Parker and Jim Leonard; and husband Charles Kudlauskas, Jr. Survivors include her four children and spouses, Teresa (Jeff) Lawson, Charles (Chum) Kudlauskas, Robert (Tammi) Kudlauskas and Joanna (David) Kincaid; eleven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters and brother-in-law, Margaret (Roger) Weeks, Kathy Leonard and Patricia Parker; and many nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum.

