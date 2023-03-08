Kuhbander, Gayle

Kuhbander (Mason-Arthur), Gayle M.



Gayle M. (Mason-Arthur) Kuhbander, 82, of Springfield, OH passed away on March 3, 2023 at Springfield Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. She was born on April 16th, 1940, to the late Clifford and Gladys (Pennell) Mason. Gayle lived in Moorefield Township all her life. She graduated from Northeastern High School class of 1958. She worked for Dr. Atkins and Dr. Waldron DDS for nineteen years. Gayle served Moorefield Township as Clerk for 24 years. Gayle was an avid Kenton Ridge Cougar fan and loved watching her children and grandchildren coach and play sports for the school. Gayle was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, Ron Kuhbander; her brother and sister-in-law Paul and Darlene Mason. Gayle is survived by her daughters Lori (Larry) Saunders and Mindy (Tom) Conrad; granddaughters; Madeline (Patrick) Potter, Megan (Tyler) Beal, and Kearston (Sean) Denham; Great grandchildren, Annabelle, Genevieve, Sterling, and Maison; nieces Stephanie and Paula Mason; many Pennell family cousins; special friend Wendy Shuttleworth Quinn and her lifelong beautician, Esther Houseman. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 10-11:30am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Gayle's life will begin at 11:30am. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Gayle's name to Moorefield Township Fire/EMS or Wags Inn, 3190 Cortsville Rd., South Charleston, Ohio 45368. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com



