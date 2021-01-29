KULO, Edwin W.



95, of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away January 25, 2021. He was born June 20, 1925, in Vernon, Connecticut, the son of the late Julo & Helen (Grygiel) Kulo. During WWII, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as a Sergeant in New Guinea and the Philippine Islands. After military service, Ed graduated from College with the bachelor's degree in Business Administration from American International College, Massachusetts, class of 1950. After college he received a direct Army commission and was recalled to active duty. Later he completed additional



college courses and received a second bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts from The University of the State of New York in



Albany. In France, Ed met and married Suzanne Dakin, who was employed by the Army as Director of Recreation. After retirement he was hired on with the Federal Bureau of Prisons serving as Alcohol & Drug Abuse Counselor. Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Suzanne (Dakin) Kulo and a brother, Dr. Robert J. Kulo. Private services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio.



Expressions of sympathy may be sent to



www.trostelchapman.com



