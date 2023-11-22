Kunkle, William

Kunkle Sr., William Lowell



William Lowell (Bill) Kunkle, Sr. passed away peacefully on November 18th, 2023. He was born to the late David and Ruth (Von Huben) Kunkle on May 31, 1935. Bill is survived by his daughters, Charlotte (Danny), and Pam (Gary); sons, Bill Jr. (Annette), Mark (Lee) and Brian (Laura); grandchildren, Chad, Cory, Greg II, Emily, Javory, Keith, Billy III, Kristie, Nicole, Mark Jr., Ashley, Chris, Sean, Katie and Patrick; multiple great grandchildren; and a great- great grandson. Bill retired from International Harvester in 1997. Most days you would find him sitting at the FOE 397, the Machinist Club or the Union Club. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; son, Cedrick; grandson, Eric; and his siblings. Services will be held at the family's convenience. The LITTLETON & RUE FUENRAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





