Kuntz, Micheline

Micheline "Mimi" Kuntz died on June 19, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband, Professor Kenneth Kuntz and by her sister, Susie of Montreal, Canada. Mimi was born on January 1, 1939, in Montreal, and grew up surrounded by classical music. Mimi memorized the words to many beloved operatic arias by listening to her mother teach voice lessons to prospective opera performers. As a French Canadian, she became fluent in both French and English. She met the love of her life, "Kenny" Kuntz, in Martinique while on vacation. The couple married and spent their lives in Dayton, Ohio, attending live theater, opera, the ballet and shopping in galleries throughout the world for art and other collectables. Mimi was an accomplished and prolific artist and gifted many of her paintings to friends at a surprise dinner party. Mimi, too, was a gifted seamstress and designed and built many dozens of gowns that she was deservedly proud of.



Mimi volunteered at Miami Valley Hospital and accumulated over 16,000 hours of service for which she was honored at a Volunteer Recognition event in 2015. Mimi, along with her husband, Ken, served on the Victory Theatre Volunteer Board, The Opera Guild of Dayton Board and the Montgomery County Historical Society Guild Board. They co-chaired the University of Dayton Art Series Steering Committee. Ken and Mimi chaired the 2003 Dayton Opera Ball, the first ball held in the Winter Garden of the Schuster Center for the Performing Arts. They also frequently hosted opera fund raising events in their home and both volunteered and contributed generously to the Dayton arts community. Mimi is grateful for the cherished memories of fabulous dinners on special holidays that a group of her friends lovingly named the "orphan dinners."



Mimi was thankful for the staff at Bethany Village who cared for her so well for the past few years, and for the many dear friends who supported her throughout her life - especially Paul and Toni Zimmer; Larry Glickler and Charles Quinn; Lois and Roger Sutherland; Joyce Cology and Ryan Beatrice; Bob and Toni Sprinkle; Ron Anderson and Robb Sloan Anderson, and numerous others.



A memorial service honoring the life of Mimi will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, July 8,2024 at the chapel located at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45409. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dayton Performing Arts Alliance,126 N. Main Street, Suite 210, Dayton, OH 45402. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.



