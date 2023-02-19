KYLE, Prudence D.



"Prudy"



Prudence D. "Prudy" Kyle, age 82, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023. She was born March 17, 1940, in Hamilton, to the late Charles and Teresa (nee Backus) Duemer. Prudy is survived by two daughters Amy (John) Rowlette, Kris Schiable; four grandchildren Trisha (Jason), Allison (Matt), Scott, Katie; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank Kyle, and son Danny Fike. Visitation Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013, from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Pastor John Lewis officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com. Donations in honor of Prudy's son Danny may be made to A-T Children's Project 6810 N State Rd 7 Suite 125 Coconut Creek, FL 33073 or https://www.atcp.org/get-involved/donate/.

