LaBriola, Joseph Charles "Joe"



February 12, 1939 



July 21, 2025



Joseph Charles LaBriola was born on February 12, 1939 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Dominic and Carolina LaBriola. He is survived by his wife, Jasmine ("Jamie") Edwards; his children, Michael of San Francisco and Monica of Honolulu; and his grandson, Zachary deBrum. He is also survived by his younger brother, James (Gloria) of Philadelphia.



Joe earned his undergraduate degree from LaSalle in Philadelphia and went on to receive a Master's and a Doctorate in Renaissance Literature from the University of Notre Dame. He began his teaching career at the University of Dayton, and in 1971 joined Sinclair Community College, where he served as a professor and chair of the English Department. He retired in 1999.



At Sinclair, Joe was deeply respected by students and colleagues. He taught Shakespeare and loved poetry. He often quoted lines from favorite plays and sonnets at fitting moments. He was a thoughtful and engaging teacher, known for his sharp mind, wit, and generous spirit. His influence was felt across the academic community and continues in the lives of those he mentored and taught.



In retirement, Joe assisted Jamie in managing her psychology practice. He also took great pleasure in gardening, spending many hours tending to his vegetables and flowers. A devoted animal lover, he shared his life with a succession of beloved pets, including dogs Murphy, Melodee, and Sammy, and cats Sadie, Sophie, Cody, Charles, Hillary, and Libby. On his hobby farm in Adams County, Ohio, he cared for horses Shania and Phoenix, as well as a lively group of alpacas, each with a name and a place in his heart.



In his later years, Joe developed a deep interest in genealogy and spent many hours researching and reflecting on his family's history. He also enjoyed cooking traditional Italian meals and traveling with Jamie and family-especially to favorite California destinations like Lake Tahoe, Mendocino, and wine country.



Joe will be remembered for his intellect, his love of literature, his wry sense of humor, and the quiet kindness he showed to others. A lifelong Frank Sinatra fan, he cherished "My Way," a fitting anthem for the life he lived with independence, thoughtfulness, and grace.



His legacy lives on in the many lives he touched as a husband, father, grandfather, teacher, mentor, colleague, and loving companion to animals.



The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Kauhale (formerly Symphony); the staff and medical team at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton; Dianne Marx of Kettering, Wendy Bellar of Medway, and the others who offered kind and compassionate care during his final months.



In accordance with his wishes, Joe's body was donated to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University for the advancement of medical education. In lieu of a public memorial or flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals (SICSA), the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, or to your favorite local animal rescue organization.



