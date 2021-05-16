<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689395-01_0_0000689395-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689395-01_0_0000689395-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">LADEHOFF, Leo James<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Our beloved son, age 31, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021. He is preceded in death by his grandparents James and Mildred Edwards. He is survived by parents Lance and Mary (Edwards) Ladehoff and brother Scott Ladehoff, grandparents Leo and Beverly Ladehoff, aunt Debra (Steve) Guiles, uncles Larry (Linda) <br/><br/>Edwards, Tom (Lynn) Edwards, and Denny (Dee) Edwards and his companion Raveena Gill of Santa Clarita, CA, as well as by many great-aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends. Leo was born in Pittsburg, PA. He was a graduate of Concord High School in Elkhart, IN, in 2008. He was the captain of the golf team his senior year and made it to the IHSAA State Golf Championship. He later attended IPFW in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was employed at Ferguson Enterprise Warehouse Sales in Santa Clarita, CA, where he <br/><br/>resided for seven years.<br/><br/>Leo was an avid golfer and through his life he has played more golf rounds than he could count, but in the past year he played 34 special rounds with his brother and best friend, Scott. He was one of the lucky ones to have been able to <br/><br/>accomplish a hole in one in his lifetime. Friends and family are invited to join us for a visitation at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave., at Rahn Rd., Dayton, OH 45429, on Monday, May 17, 2021, from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of the Christian Burial in his honor will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429, on Tuesday, May 18, at 10:30 am. His final resting place will be next to his grandparents, Jim and Millie, at Centerville Cemetery, Washington Township immediately <br/><br/>following. <br/><br/>Arrangements are in care of Tobias Funeral Home and condolences may be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his honor to First Tee of Greater Cincinnati, 4747 Playfield Lane, Cincinnati, OH 45226. To live stream the service, go to the following link; <br/><br/>stcharles-kettering.org/about-us/mass-schedule. </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000">Leo James… Forever in our hearts</font></p><br/>