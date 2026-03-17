Miller, Dr. Lairy Wayne



Age 64 of West Chester, Ohio, entered into heaven on Friday March 13, 2026. He was born on November 17, 1961 to Jack and Eva Miller, raised in Cincinnati, Ohio where he graduated from Colerain High School in 1980. He furthered his education at the University of Cincinnati graduating in 1984 with a B.S. in Biology before moving on to "the" Ohio State University College of Dentistry in Columbus, Ohio, receiving his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1988. On August 20, 1988, Wayne married his wife Debra Schwab. For 37 years they were very rarely ever apart, inseparable, interwoven and loving each other well. Wayne cherished his time with his two girls. His oldest daughter Dr. Megan Miller is a family medicine physician in Fairfield, Ohio and the youngest Emily Miller is a country music artist in Nashville, Tennessee. Family meant everything to him and he never failed in his love and devotion, ensuring his family always came first. Wayne had a desire to know the Lord and began attending church while dating Debbie. He was baptized and became a member of First Baptist Church of Hamilton, Ohio in April 1987. Wayne eagerly devoted his time serving on the deacon's board and singing solos during morning worship. A personal friend to the pastors, teachers, choir, and babies in the nursery, he had the heart and desire to embrace everyone with compassion, a handshake and a smile. For those fortunate to know Dr. Lairy Miller and his practice First Impressions Dentistry in Springdale, Ohio, you experienced a gentle, soft-spoken man who worked for 33 years in the office he and Debbie built from scratch. He was very gifted in dentistry, not only in advanced clinical skills and the latest technology, but also as a man who fostered relationships and became family with all of his patients and tenured staff. Dr. Miller openly shared his faith each day, often praying for his patients and he never went a day without the Christian radio station playing or a bible in hand. Doc's sudden illness began during the Covid pandemic. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) initiated an autoimmune attack of the limbic lobe of the brain. He encountered full aphasia, Grave's disease, seizures and accelerated young onset Alzheimer's disease, all rarities in a combination that depleted the man but did not defeat him. The Lord allowed him to witness to several during his rapid decline with the help of Debbie and the days they spent sharing together. We will not mourn the future as we have had the most faithful husband and father that could ever have been awarded. God gives grace to the humble, and Doc was blessed to receive it. Dr. Lairy Miller was preceded in death by his parents, Jack P. Miller and Eva Marie (Brumley) Miller, and father in law Donald Schwab. He is survived by his wife Debra Jean (Schwab) Miller and his two daughters Dr. Megan Miller and Emily Miller. He also leaves behind his brother Brian Todd (Kimberly) Miller, brother in law Jeffery Donald (Toni) Schwab and mother in law Betty Schwab. A viewing will be held on Thursday March 19, 2026, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Second visitation will be on Saturday March 21, 2026, at 10am until the time of service (11 a.m.) at First Baptist Church of Hamilton, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd. Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with graveside services following at Oak Hill Cemetery in Springdale, Ohio. Memorial donations for Dr. Lairy Miller may be sent to First Baptist Church of Hamilton and Hospice of Middletown. www.avancefuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com