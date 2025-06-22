Lake-Rost, Evelyn

Lake-Rost (Capper), Evelyn



Evelyn Lake-Rost, age 92, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 15, 2025 after a lengthy illness. She was born April 5, 1933 to the late Eugene F. and Mabel (Roseknocker) Capper. Evelyn was a 1951 graduate of Miamisburg High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ron Lake; second husband, Jim Rost; and grandson, Kevin Lake. Evelyn is survived by her sons, Ron (Judy) Lake and Danny Lake; grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) Drummond, Nick (Lauren) Lake, Tim (Missy) Lake; 9 great-grandchildren; and many loved ones. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Centerville SDA Adventist Education Fund. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, June 23, 2025 at Hillgrove Cemetery, 1012 E. Central Ave. Miamisburg, Ohio with Pastor Bill Hrovat officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



