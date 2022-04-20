LAKES, Edith

dayton-daily-news logo
Obituaries
1 hour ago

96 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022. She was born on November 11, 1925, in Dayton, OH, to the late

Samuel and Bessie Metcalf. Edith alongside Dallas was one of the original members of Dryden Road Pentecostal Church.

Edith is preceded in death by her husband Dallas; 3 children, Sandra Powell, Glen and Larry Lakes; brothers William, James, Earl, Virgil and Richard Metcalf; sisters Edna Fowler and Grace Pigg; grandson Brad Zimmerman; great-grandson Avery

Hoskins.

Edith is survived by her loving son Dallas Jr. (Luvenia); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and other family members.

A Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Dryden Road Pentecostal Church, 3201 Dryden Road, by Rev. Bennie D. Sutherland. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, 5-8 pm April 20 at the church. Interment Sugar Grove Cemetery. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

