LaLonde, Debra

LALONDE (Bothast), Debra L.



Age 67, of Englewood, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023. She was a graduate of Northmont High School, Class of 1973. Debbie enjoyed horses and spending time with her family. She is survived by her Children: Christopher (Courtney) Norman, Lori (Jeff Edwards) LaLonde and Jennifer (Matt Schranghamer) LaLonde; Grandchildren: Lena, Shay, Vann, Hudson and Addison; Brothers: Kurt Bothast, Keith Norris; relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert Bothast and Ruth (Worley) Williamson. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 598, 5700 Kentshire Dr., Kettering, Ohio 45440. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SICSA. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com