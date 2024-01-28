Lamar, Sandra

Sandra Gay Lamar, age 79, of Dayton passed away on January 23, 2024. She was born in Dayton on August 13, 1944 to the late James Williamson and Ruth McCray. Sandra is survived by her children, Michael Gifford, Shelley Wood, Kevin (Clarissa) Lamar, Heather Lamar; grandchildren, Brittany Wood, Cory Wood, Courtney Cottrell, Nathan Cottrell, Madelyn Worl, Michaela Lamar, Zachary Lamar; 7 great-grandchildren and brother, Scott Williamson; along with many other family and friends. Family to hold private gathering.

