Maria Lambalot



Maria Lambalot passed away on Saturday, March 29, 2025, in West Milton, Ohio.



A devoted mother and grandmother, Maria dedicated her life to her family. She was a gifted actor, artist, vocalist, and musician. Her artistic talents found expression through her involvement with the Fairborn Art Association and her participation in local church choirs, including those at Yellow Springs and Saint Mark's. She was also an avid painter, crafter, and reader, embracing creativity in many forms throughout her life.



Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Roger. She is survived by her children: Marie Lambalot Narramore (Rick), Roger Lambalot (Heather), and Ronald Lambalot (Margaret); four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



In accordance with her generous spirit, Maria donated her body to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



The family invites those who wish to honor Maria's memory to consider a donation to the Noah Curtis Greany Foundation, established in memory of her great-nephew. Contributions can be made at https://gofund.me/97ed153d.



