LAMBDIN, Dora M.

Dora M. Lambdin, age 85, of Kettering, passed away

Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Walnut Creek Nursing Center. She was born November 8, 1934, in Carpenter, Kentucky, the daughter of the late

William and Florence Faulkner. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Fred, Ray and Tom Faulkner. Dora is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Billy Lambdin; children, Beverly (Steve) Linton, Billy C. (Deborah) Lambdin, Jr. and Kimberly (Mark Dolan) Lambdin; grandchildren, Andrew, Derek, Alex, Marshall, Cory, Alyssa, Emma and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Jacob, Isabella and Norah; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow the service at David's Cemetery. Visit her guestbook at


NewcomerDayton.com


