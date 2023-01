In Loving Memory of



Mary Kay Lamoureux



1/1/1944 - 1/14/2021



You were more than a wife, mother, grandmother,



sister, aunt, teacher, mentor and a friend. Your love,



companionship, kindness,



support and wisdom is missed by all. In loving you,



we are gifted with memories that can never die.



You are forever in our hearts.



Sadly missed by Phil, Jim, Tom, Rob, Barb and John