Lancaster, Joanne



Joanne Ursula Lancaster died peacefully on November 21, 2023 in Elephant Butte, New Mexico. She was born in Cheboygan, Michigan on December 26, 1938 to John Edward Kasprzak and Myrtle Mae Elliott Kasprzak, both of whom are deceased. She is predeceased by her brother, John "Jack" Kasprzak Jr. She has three surviving siblings, Richard "Dick" Kasprzak (Nyoka), Fern Hency (Paul), Bill Kasprzak (Denise), and Thomas Kasprzak (Raven). Joanne is predeceased by her first husband, Robert Lee Sones, with whom she has four children who survive: Lee Ann Sones, Susan Lynn Corrado (Joseph), Robert Lee Sones, Jr. (Wendy), and Mary Jo Sones. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Michael Ross Pelton, Stephen Pelton, and Rachel Corrado (Rohan Francis), and a great-grandchild, Noah Avery Pelton. Joanne is also predeceased by her second husband, Hershel J. Lancaster, with whom she lived in Arkansas. She was a loving stepmother to his children, Donny Lancaster, Diana Lancaster, and Dale Lancaster, and enjoyed the happy times she spent with them, their children and their grandchildren. She worked in retail sales for many years. She managed Hallmark stores in Indiana, and after moving to Arkansas, was part owner and manager of a hardware store, and was involved in managing rental properties. In her later years she moved to Dayton, Ohio to assist her daughter, Mary. Joanne loved animals, and over the years had many animal companions, including at one point a rescued squirrel named Roscoe, who slept in a Christmas stocking. She was an avid reader and gardener. She was a foster parent who kept contact with her foster children well into their adult years as a mentor and supporter. She is remembered by friends and loved ones as having a sharp mind and a great sense of humor. When she knew she was nearing the end of her life, she was invited to spend her remaining time in New Mexico with her son, Bob, and daughter-in-law, Wendy. At the end she was surrounded by their love and comfort, and the knowledge that her little dog, Zee Zee, will be lovingly cared for by them. Joanne requested that there be no service after her passing. Those who loved her will honor her in their memories, and her ashes will be scattered in New Mexico with those of her deceased dog, Buddy. In her memory, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.



