LANDER, Dean Henry



Dean Henry Lander, age 89, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away July 22, 2022. He was born December 11, 1932, in Wayland, New York, the son of Carl and Harriet Amesbury Lander. Dean joined the Air Force after High School in 1950. He served at Lockborne Air Force Base during the Korean War. After meeting the love of his life at a USO Dance; he married Charlotte Murphy on September 17, 1955. Dean graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in 1961 with a Bachelor's in Engineering. He was employed at IBM as an Engineer and later a Programmer. He was a Quarter Century Club Member at IBM, retiring a year later in 1986. He lived in Woodstock, New York, where he really got to enjoy the out of doors. He liked to hunt, fly fish, and golf. He and Charlotte loved to dance. They square danced for years, but later in life they found ballroom dancing was their passion. Dean leaves behind his children, Jeane Kolberg (Ken), Amy Lander (Wayne O'Brien), and Brian (Kelly Bitting); his sister, Betty Smith; and six grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery on Tuesday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



