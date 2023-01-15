LANDIS, Ann



Age 96, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was born in Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, on October 25, 1926, to the late Roy Dennis and Grace Cheetam Thrope. Ann was employed at Elder-Beerman for years in ladies dresses. She was a member of Towne Church. Ann leaves behind to mourn her brother, Bob Dennis; sister, Linda Ferris; and nephew, Steve Griffith. She is preceded in death in 2017 by her husband, Robert "Bob" Landis; her parents; niece, Diana Griffith; three brothers and four sisters. Ann is in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be left at



