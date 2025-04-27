Landis, Barbara A.



Barbara A. Landis passed away Monday, April 21, 2025 at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant, Monroe, Ohio, where she had been a resident since 2018. Born in 1932 in Piqua, Ohio, the daughter of John & Verda Kloecker. Barbara married Lee Landis in 1951 and the family moved to Middletown with the Armco Tubing Plant in 1962. She was a homemaker all of her married life, a Red Cross volunteer at Middletown Hospital for 25 years and a member of First Presbyterian Church. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Debra (Tim) McNutt & Cheryl (Dave) Gilbert; grandchildren, Erin (Scott) McNutt Rairden & Tim Gilbert; great grandchildren, Collin & Emerson Rairden; and half-siblings, Karen Hudson, Tom & Dale Karn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Lee Landis. The family wishes to thank the Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant staff for their love and constant care, also Hospice Care of Middletown for helping us understand the end of life process. She passed on her own terms. A private service will be held at the convenience of the immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044 - OR - PAWS, 6302 Crossings Blvd, Monroe, Ohio 45050. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com