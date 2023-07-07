LANDIS, JoAnn



Joann Faye Landis, age 56, of Dayton, Ohio died of natural causes on June 30, 2023 after a long battle of health issues. JoAnn passed away at Kettering Hospital surrounded by people who loved her. She was preceded in death by parents Wayne E. Landis, Carol (Roberts) Landis, and brother Steve Landis. She is survived by boyfriend John Colina, brother David Landis (Amy Landis), and sister Donna (Landis) McCarthy husband Brian, nieces Kristen, Amber, Nicole, and Taylor McCarthy. JoAnn had a love of animals and took in many stray cats and dogs over the years. She had a big heart. In lieu of flowers please make donations to SISCA. Also I wanted to thank Kettering Hospital Medical Team for many years of care and treatment. My sister was very grateful for the years of her care. A visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton - Xenia Rd. Beavercreek, OH 45432, July 9, 2023 4:00 pm - 5:30pm. Followed by a memorial service at 5:30 pm. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Landis family.



