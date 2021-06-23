LANDIS, Lee L. "Tik Tok"



Age 90, passed away on



Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant, where he resided the past 2 1/2 years. He was born in Piqua, Ohio, on April 6, 1931. Lee graduated from Piqua High School in 1949 and married school sweetheart, Barbara Kloecker on October 28, 1951. Lee took an early retirement from Armco Steel Company in 1981 as Supervisor of the



Tubing Plant. He spent the next 30 years working as groundskeeper for Wildwood Country Club. He also loved woodworking and clock building which lovingly earned him his nickname "Tic Tok" by his family. Preceding him in death are his parents, Fred and Margaret; brothers, Bob, Glen and Bill and twin sister, Lela Alexander. Lee is survived by his wife of 69 years, Barbara; daughters, Debra Ann (Tim) McNutt and Cheryl (David L.) Gilbert; granddaughter, Erin (Scott) McNutt Rairden; great-grandchildren, Collin and Emerson Rairden; step-grandson, Tim Gilbert; and step-great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Maddie and Tyler Gilbert. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated in his name to PAWS Adoption Center, 6302 Crossings Blvd., Monroe, Ohio 45050 - OR



