Landrum, Nyra Deneen
Nyra Deneen Landrum, age 59, of Dayton, Ohio departed this life Friday, April 19, 2024. Funeral service 10:30 am Friday, May 3, 2024 at Wayman AME Church, 3317 Hoover Avenue, Dayton, OH. Visitation 9:30 am- 10:30 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
