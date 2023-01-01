LANE, Dyonne E.



Of Kettering, age 90 passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022. Born November 23, 1932, in White Plains, New York. Resident of Kettering Ohio, with her husband Terry Lane of 42 years. Since April 2020 Dyonne has lived in Brookdale of Oakwood memory care. Dyonne passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022, at the age of 90 from Alzheimer's disease. Preceded in death by parents Veronica and Richard Sullivan, sister Marilyn Barbiero and brother Wesley Welsh, children William Snoeberger, Michael Lane and grandson Christopher Lane. Survived by husband Terry Lane of Kettering, Ohio, brother Jim Welsh, children: Sue and Craig Miller of Dublin, Rick Snoeberger of Dayton, Julie and Lou Martines of Centerville, Doug Lane and Melissa Houk of Niota, Tennessee, 19 grandchildren: Shane Snoeberger, Michelle Snoeberger, Stephanie Snoeberger, Jake Snoeberger, Allison Grieves, Elizabeth Van Duin, Sarah Miller, Shaun Finley, Nichole Snoeberger, Jessica Snoeberger, Juliean Sharp, Samantha Liette, Catherine Lane, Hunter Parks, Jenna Parks, Tyler Lane, Alex Lane and Jaidon Lane, 12 great-grandchildren: Logan, Drew, Jaxson, Chloe, Jordan, Weston, Angel, Alton, Mira, Jameson, CJ, Sophie. Dyonne, "Bunnie", known as "GranBun" grew up in White Plains, New York, and later moved to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Dayton, Ohio. Growing up on the East Coast gave her the passion of loving New York City, New Jersey and the Jersey Shore. She loved to roller skate, sing, dance, wrote children's stories, winning an award from Sinclair College for her story titled "Booger Mouse". She enjoyed music, especially Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Patsy Cline. Dyonne became a secretary in New Jersey, and when she moved to Ohio joined the accounting firm of Clark Schaefer Hackett in the 111 Building in Dayton where she worked for 30 years before she retired as office manager. Terry and Bunnie married June 14, 1980, and have remained residents of Kettering, Ohio. Since their retirement they have enjoyed over 20 cruises together to places in the Caribbean, Alaska and Great Britain as well as a land trip to Europe. The City of Kettering proclaimed the day to be Dyonne Lane Day by Mayor Richard Hartmann on Dyonne's 60th birthday and again by Mayor Marilou Smith upon Dyonne's retirement in 2001 for her dedication to the City of Kettering and her lifelong service to others. Dyonne has spent decades planning food drives, clothing and toy drives to help others. Her volunteer heart has helped many. She opened her home to several women and children who were in need of housing and care. She is very patriotic and is a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary AMVETS Post 2003. She enjoyed planning and organizing events that included feeding veterans at the Dayton VA and participating in the agency For the Love of Children in Dayton, Ohio, for the past 25 years. GranBun loved family gatherings. She and Terry hosted the family for decades at Easter and Christmas. Dyonne loved sending greeting cards and visiting children at their colleges, sneaking money into pockets. The grandchildren have fond memories of her being fun, generous, loving, her smile was contagious and they felt her kindness, love and devotion. We have many pictures of "cousins on the couch" and the last picture was on the porch in December 2019, because the 19 cousins now include spouses and great-grandchildren. Terry and the family want to thank the Brookdale caregivers and nurses of the memory care unit, Caregivers Hospice and the Brookdale staff for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided for Dyonne. Dyonne entered Brookdale 32 months ago. As the disease slowly progressed she was unable to recognize familiar faces or to communicate with anyone. However, occasionally, when someone would hold her hand or talk to her she would say "I love you". In lieu of flowers, please make donations to For the Love of Children FLOC, flocdaytonohio.org/ or the Alzheimer's Association. Visitation to be held at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills, Dayton, Ohio, from 12:30-2:30pm on Friday, January 13, 2023. Funeral Service will begin at 2:30pm, and will be officiated by Pastor John Morris of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Dublin, OH. Dyonne will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, Ohio, following the service. Celebration of Life at Amvets Post #2003, 2250 Patterson Rd., Dayton, Ohio, will be held the same day as services from 5-7pm. For more information, please visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

