Lane, Jeffrey

63, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Bethesda, Maryland, Jeff spent most of his life in Dayton, Ohio, where he grew up and built a life full of purpose, passion, and quiet strength. After serving four years in the U.S. Navy, working in Naval Communications, Jeff returned to Ohio and began a career with AT&T and later Lucent Technologies. His dedication and sharp mind made him a respected colleague and friend. Jeff had a deep love for music, books, and food. He found joy in cooking and sharing meals with those he cared about. Whether he was exploring a new recipe or rediscovering a favorite album, Jeff approached life with curiosity and heart. He will be remembered for his warm sense of humor and his generous spirit. Jeff's memory will be cherished by his mother, Thelma Lane, his siblings, David Lane and Katherine Cavin, and his stepchildren, Amanda Ellis and Jesse Lane. A private remembrance will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Veterans Heritage Center. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek



