dayton-daily-news logo
X

LANE, Joy

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LANE, Joy Lee

Age 77, of Huber Heights, passed away April 22, 2022. She was born September 30, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Thomas and Nettie Scanlon. In addition to her

parents, Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lane; sister, Judith Little; and brother, Charles Scanlon. Joy is survived by her children: Beth Carter (Greg) and Daniel Lane; grandchildren: Benjamin Carter, Jordan Carter, Charles Lane and Bella Lane; great-grandchildren: Genevieve, Lucas, Vivian and Evelyn Carter; brother, Gerald Scanlon (Rose); many

nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joy retired after 29 years of service from Trimble. She attended Miami Valley Baptist Church for the Deaf. Joy enjoyed baking and spending time with her family. Visitation will be held from 12-1 pm on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made in Joy's memory to St. Jude's Children Hospital. To share a memory of Joy or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
BROOKS, Henry
2
BROWN, Ronnie
3
BLACKSHEAR, DaJuana
4
WAGONER, Kevin and Mya
5
McClung, Bernard
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top