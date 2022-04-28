LANE, Joy Lee



Age 77, of Huber Heights, passed away April 22, 2022. She was born September 30, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Thomas and Nettie Scanlon. In addition to her



parents, Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lane; sister, Judith Little; and brother, Charles Scanlon. Joy is survived by her children: Beth Carter (Greg) and Daniel Lane; grandchildren: Benjamin Carter, Jordan Carter, Charles Lane and Bella Lane; great-grandchildren: Genevieve, Lucas, Vivian and Evelyn Carter; brother, Gerald Scanlon (Rose); many



nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joy retired after 29 years of service from Trimble. She attended Miami Valley Baptist Church for the Deaf. Joy enjoyed baking and spending time with her family. Visitation will be held from 12-1 pm on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made in Joy's memory to St. Jude's Children Hospital. To share a memory of Joy or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

