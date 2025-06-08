LANG, Georgia Eileen



Georgia Eileen Lang, age 97, of Beavercreek, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. She was born in Van Wert, Ohio, daughter of George Frances and Rose Christine (Shaw) Stuck, they preceded her in death. Georgia married Robert Eugene Lang, he preceded her in death on April 16, 1989. She was a business partner along with her husband for several years, of the Lang and Sons Builders, Inc. and built many homes throughout the Dayton area. Additionally, Georgia sang with many choirs and often as a soloist. She enjoyed traveling with Robert in their private plane and in assisting missionaries with their needs. In addition to her 3 children, Georgia opened her home to numerous individuals who needed temporary housing often staying a few months to years. Her passion expanded beyond helping others with their basic needs by sharing her faith and spiritual journey. Survivors include her three children: Larry (Marilyn) Lang of Beavercreek, Ohio, Susan (Phil) Sparks of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Patricia (Denny) Van Arsdale of Miamisburg, Ohio. Six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. Georgia was also preceded in death by two brothers, John and Frank Stuck; four sisters, Betty Chapman, Virginia Calkins, Bonnie Becher, and Mary Dalton; and infant son, Robert Michael. A visitation for Georgia will be held Monday, June 9, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Dayton, OH 45432, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM. A burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice  Dayton at https://www.ohioshospice.org/give/



