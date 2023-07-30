Lang (Brune), Judith "Judy"



Lang, Judith Brune 1938-2023



Judith "Judy" Brune Lang, 85, passed away in Phoenix, Arizona on May 27, 2023, in the care of loved ones after a battle with cancer. Judy was born and raised in Paulding, Ohio and graduated from Paulding High School in 1955. Judy was an honor student, voted most athletic female by her peers and received the school's highest honor, the "Spirit of Light." In 1958, she graduated from the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Dayton, Ohio. In celebration of her accomplishment, Judy traveled Europe for the first time with friends before landing her first job as a registered nurse at a leading psychiatric hospital in San Jose, California. There, she advanced in her career to become a supervising RN. She married Richard Lang in 1965 and they raised their three children in Xenia, Ohio. Judy continued to enjoy traveling and socializing with her wide circle of friends and family. San Francisco was a favorite city, and she spent many wonderful vacations with her lifelong friends in the Bay Area, including best friend Shirley Bochrath. Judy and Richard enjoyed spending time with close friends as well during their retirement years in Santa Fe, New Mexico. After Richard passed in 2010, Judy moved to Arizona to be closer to her eldest son and his family while enjoying many treasured visits from her sister Jane. Judy delighted in getting together with loved ones for special events and knew how to throw a great party-the weddings, celebrations, and holidays she hosted in beautiful settings and in her lovely home were magical. Most of all, Judy was a wonderful listener who was much loved for her unassuming manner and generosity. Her contagious smile and warm hugs will be remembered and missed by those lucky enough to love and be loved by her.



Judy is preceded in death by her mother and father, Monica and Carl "Huck" Brune; Siblings, Jack Brune, Ann Wittig and Jane Hill; and Judy's husband, Richard Lang. She was survived by son Todd and daughter-in-law Tami Johnson of Phoenix, AZ; son Bradford and daughter-in-law Dr. Linda Ulrich of Rockville, MD; daughter Heather Lang Kitchen and son-in-law Jack Kitchen of Greensboro, NC; sister-in-law Shirley Lang Barber of Xenia; and her grandchildren Alexandra, Connor, Joshua, and Zoe. A private memorial service for the family will be held in Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to NAMI Arizona (assisting families of loved ones with mental illness), 5025 E. Washington St, Suite 112, Phoenix, AZ 85034.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com